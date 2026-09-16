Delhi gold up ₹1,200 to ₹155,600/10g and silver hits ₹2.42L/kg
Business
Gold prices in Delhi shot up by ₹1,200 to ₹155,600 per 10gm on Wednesday, snapping a three-session losing streak.
The boost came as traders rushed to buy and crude oil prices dipped, making gold more attractive.
Silver wasn't left behind either: it surged ₹7,400 to hit ₹2.42 lakh per kilogram.
Global gold and silver rise
Globally, gold and silver prices climbed too, thanks to lower crude oil rates and softer US Treasury yields.
As Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, put it, these factors gave gold some much-needed support.
With everyone watching for the US Fed's next move on interest rates, traders say gold is holding steady even with all the market uncertainty.