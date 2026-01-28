Delhi government signs MoU for collateral-free loans to MSMEs
Big news for Delhi's small businesses: the government just teamed up with CGTMSE to offer collateral-free loans up to ₹10 crore for MSMEs.
The plan is to help about one lakh businesses get easier access to funds, all under the Delhi Credit Guarantee Scheme.
Why it matters
This scheme covers up to 95% of each loan, making banks more willing to lend and letting startups worry less about putting their assets on the line.
First-time and women entrepreneurs are getting special attention, which could open doors for fresh ideas and more diversity in Delhi's business scene.
Industry Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa called it a "historic gift for Delhi's industrial and economic future" that could really boost local industry—especially if you're dreaming of launching your own venture.