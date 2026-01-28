Delhi government signs MoU for collateral-free loans to MSMEs

Why it matters

This scheme covers up to 95% of each loan, making banks more willing to lend and letting startups worry less about putting their assets on the line.

First-time and women entrepreneurs are getting special attention, which could open doors for fresh ideas and more diversity in Delhi's business scene.

Industry Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa called it a "historic gift for Delhi's industrial and economic future" that could really boost local industry—especially if you're dreaming of launching your own venture.