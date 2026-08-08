Delhi government's new drone policy might create over 1,000 jobs
What's the story
The Delhi government is ready to approve a new drone policy that aims to create over 1,000 jobs in the capital. The comprehensive plan is being developed by the IT department and focuses on establishing research clusters and flight testing facilities. It also emphasizes using drones for traffic management and surveillance purposes. A separate budget will be allocated for infrastructure development and implementation of this scheme.
Ecosystem development
Proposed policy aims to prevent misuse of drones
The proposed drone policy also aims to provide subsidies and state GST reimbursements, thereby bolstering the drone ecosystem in Delhi.
It intends to prevent misuse of drones while allowing government agencies to use them for surveillance and mapping purposes.
The plan seeks better integration with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA) Digital Sky platform, a key part of India's drone regulations.
Operational use
Using drones in telecom, media sectors
The proposed policy also plans to use drones for policing, disaster management, surveillance, mapping, and traffic management.
Further, it looks at the possibility of using drones in sectors such as real estate, telecommunications, and media.
However, nearly 60% of Delhi is currently a no-drone zone due to VIP installations and other sensitive areas.
The proposed policy will take these restrictions into account while determining where/how drones can be operated.
Training programs
Policy framework to cover safety measures, public awareness
As part of its focus on skill development, the Delhi government is also considering drone awareness programs in schools.
It is mulling setting up remote pilot training organizations (RPTOs), pilot training projects, and specialized centers for research and innovation.
The proposed framework will cover safety measures, public awareness, enforcement zoning/signage sensitization workshops, and standard operating procedures for counter-drone operations.