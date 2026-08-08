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Home / News / Business News / Delhi government's new drone policy might create over 1,000 jobs
Delhi government's new drone policy might create over 1,000 jobs
A separate budget will be allocated for infrastructure development

Delhi government's new drone policy might create over 1,000 jobs

By Dwaipayan Roy
Aug 08, 2026
06:08 pm
What's the story

The Delhi government is ready to approve a new drone policy that aims to create over 1,000 jobs in the capital. The comprehensive plan is being developed by the IT department and focuses on establishing research clusters and flight testing facilities. It also emphasizes using drones for traffic management and surveillance purposes. A separate budget will be allocated for infrastructure development and implementation of this scheme.

Ecosystem development

Proposed policy aims to prevent misuse of drones

The proposed drone policy also aims to provide subsidies and state GST reimbursements, thereby bolstering the drone ecosystem in Delhi.

It intends to prevent misuse of drones while allowing government agencies to use them for surveillance and mapping purposes.

The plan seeks better integration with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA) Digital Sky platform, a key part of India's drone regulations.

Operational use

Using drones in telecom, media sectors

The proposed policy also plans to use drones for policing, disaster management, surveillance, mapping, and traffic management.

Further, it looks at the possibility of using drones in sectors such as real estate, telecommunications, and media.

However, nearly 60% of Delhi is currently a no-drone zone due to VIP installations and other sensitive areas.

The proposed policy will take these restrictions into account while determining where/how drones can be operated.

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Training programs

Policy framework to cover safety measures, public awareness

As part of its focus on skill development, the Delhi government is also considering drone awareness programs in schools.

It is mulling setting up remote pilot training organizations (RPTOs), pilot training projects, and specialized centers for research and innovation.

The proposed framework will cover safety measures, public awareness, enforcement zoning/signage sensitization workshops, and standard operating procedures for counter-drone operations.

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