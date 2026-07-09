Delhi HC allows CBI to prosecute Chitra Ramkrishna over co-location

Chitra Ramkrishna accused of co-location favoritism

Ramkrishna is accused of letting certain brokers get unfair advantages by giving them faster access to trading data through NSE's co-location facility.

There are also claims she changed a colleague's job perks based on advice from a mysterious "Himalayan Yogi."

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) flagged the compensation irregularities in a February 11 order, and now with the court's ruling, things are set to move forward in this high-profile financial scandal.