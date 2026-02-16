Delhi HC clears NSE's IPO path: What it means
Big news: The Delhi High Court just cleared the path for the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to finally launch its IPO, dismissing a legal challenge against SEBI's No Objection Certificate.
With this, NSE can move ahead with its plans to go public—something that's been years in the making.
NSE to offer 4.5% stake in IPO
NSE is gearing up to sell 4.5% of its shares in an offer-for-sale, aiming to raise over ₹23,000 crore (based on current gray market prices).
The board recently reshuffled its IPO committee and wants to get draft documents ready by March-end or early April.
NSE's long road to going public
NSE first filed for an IPO back in 2016 but hit major roadblocks due to regulatory issues and co-location cases, which cost them ₹1,400 crore to settle.
Things picked up after SEBI got a new chairman last year.
Now, with court hurdles out of the way, NSE can move forward with its plans to list—marking a big milestone for India's biggest stock exchange.