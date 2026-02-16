Delhi HC clears NSE's IPO path: What it means

NSE is gearing up to sell 4.5% of its shares in an offer-for-sale, aiming to raise over ₹23,000 crore (based on current gray market prices). The board recently reshuffled its IPO committee and wants to get draft documents ready by March-end or early April.

NSE's long road to going public

NSE first filed for an IPO back in 2016 but hit major roadblocks due to regulatory issues and co-location cases, which cost them ₹1,400 crore to settle.

Things picked up after SEBI got a new chairman last year.

Now, with court hurdles out of the way, NSE can move forward with its plans to list—marking a big milestone for India's biggest stock exchange.