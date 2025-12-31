Delhi HC cracks down on fake Britannia 'Little Hearts's biscuits
The Delhi High Court has stepped in to stop Shri Swastik Organics from selling copycat Britannia Little Hearts biscuits on Amazon.
The court found these sellers were deliberately copying Britannia's trademarked look and name, after the company spotted nearly identical listings online.
What went down?
Britannia, which has used the 'Little Hearts's mark since 1988, noticed someone was selling biscuits that looked and sounded just like theirs—even using their signature gold-and-red packaging and product photos.
The court called this a clear case of "triple identity"—same mark, same product, same sales channel—and said the copycats acted intentionally.
Why it matters
The judge ordered all fake listings off Amazon right away and banned further sales by the accused.
The next hearing is set for May 2026.