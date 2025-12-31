India and Israel set to kick off FTA talks in 2025

Why should you care?

This FTA could open doors for easier access to each other's markets, fewer tariffs, and more tech collaboration—think AI, cybersecurity, agritech, and even space tech.

It also promises better opportunities for Indian IT pros, tourism workers, and startups.

With trade numbers dropping in 2024 (exports down 52%), both sides are hoping this move sparks fresh growth and innovation that could benefit young professionals and entrepreneurs looking for global connections.