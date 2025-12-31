India and Israel set to kick off FTA talks in 2025
India and Israel are gearing up for Free Trade Agreement (FTA) pre-negotiations in New Delhi starting January 2025, after signing the Terms of Reference to launch negotiations in Tel Aviv this November 2025.
The aim? To build a smoother trade partnership and tackle the main hurdles holding back business between the two countries.
Why should you care?
This FTA could open doors for easier access to each other's markets, fewer tariffs, and more tech collaboration—think AI, cybersecurity, agritech, and even space tech.
It also promises better opportunities for Indian IT pros, tourism workers, and startups.
With trade numbers dropping in 2024 (exports down 52%), both sides are hoping this move sparks fresh growth and innovation that could benefit young professionals and entrepreneurs looking for global connections.