Delhi HC orders 144.5cr deposit, SpiceJet heads to Supreme Court Business May 13, 2026

SpiceJet is heading to the Supreme Court after being told by the Delhi High Court to deposit ₹144.5 crore in an ongoing legal fight with former owner Kalanithi Maran and KAL Airways.

The airline tried to review the order but got dismissed and ordered to pay ₹50,000 in costs for asking too many times.