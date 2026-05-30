Delhi HC orders Google to pay 30L over Hindware trademark
Business
Delhi High Court just ruled against Google for letting competitors use Hindware's trademark as a keyword in ads, ordering them to pay 3 million rupees in damages.
This has got entrepreneurs talking; Nithin Kamath (Zerodha) and Sridhar Vembu (Zoho) say it's a big win for startups tired of paying extra just to protect their own brand names.
Kamath said Zerodha had faced the issue for more than a decade.
Legal experts see limited platform risk
Google says its global ad policies already ban trademarked terms in ad text and promises to follow local laws.
Legal experts think the ruling might make platforms more careful, but it doesn't really increase their risk since Indian courts already act against clear misuse.