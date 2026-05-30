Delhi HC orders Google to pay 30L over Hindware trademark Business May 30, 2026

Delhi High Court just ruled against Google for letting competitors use Hindware's trademark as a keyword in ads, ordering them to pay 3 million rupees in damages.

This has got entrepreneurs talking; Nithin Kamath (Zerodha) and Sridhar Vembu (Zoho) say it's a big win for startups tired of paying extra just to protect their own brand names.

Kamath said Zerodha had faced the issue for more than a decade.