Delhi HC orders Reddy Pharmaceuticals to drop 'Reddy' over trademark Business May 20, 2026

Delhi High Court has told Hyderabad-based Reddy Pharmaceuticals to drop "Reddy" from its name, saying it is too close to Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, a big player in pharma.

The court backed an earlier order and asked the trademark registry to remove "Reddy" from the company's registration, all because of trademark infringement.