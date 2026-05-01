Delhi HC orders Reddy Pharmaceuticals to drop 'Reddy' over trademark
Business
Delhi High Court has told Hyderabad-based Reddy Pharmaceuticals to drop "Reddy" from its name, saying it is too close to Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, a big player in pharma.
The court backed an earlier order and asked the trademark registry to remove "Reddy" from the company's registration, all because of trademark infringement.
Delhi HC prioritizes trademark rights
Reddy Pharmaceuticals argued that Reddy is just a common surname, but the court was not convinced.
It said trademark rights matter more here, especially since similar names can confuse customers.
This decision helps protect established brands and keeps company names clear in the pharma world.