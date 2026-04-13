Delhi High Court backs Impresario, orders 'SOCIAL HOUSE' removal
Business
The Delhi High Court has ordered the removal of the "SOCIAL HOUSE" trademark, backing Impresario, the team behind the popular "SOCIAL" cafe-bars.
The court found that Mumbai restaurateur Vardhaman Choksi hadn't genuinely used "SOCIAL HOUSE" for restaurants, so his 2011 registration didn't hold up.
Court finds 'SOCIAL' tied to impresario
Turns out, Choksi only used "SOCIAL HOUSE" for nightclub events (not restaurants), while Impresario showed steady use of their "SOCIAL" brand since 2014.
The court said unused trademarks can be canceled and agreed that even though "social" is a common word, it's now closely tied to Impresario's cafes.