Delhi High Court bars Alder Biochem from using 'Biochem' name
Business
The Delhi High Court has ruled that Alder Biochem can't use the "Biochem" name anymore.
Zydus Healthcare, which has been the registered proprietor of the trademark since 1959 and had been using it since 1968, argued that "Biochem" was a common term used by many, but the court disagreed.
Zydus Healthcare registered 1959 used 1968
The judges pointed out that Zydus Healthcare was the registered proprietor of the mark since 1959 and had been using it since 1968.
With this ruling, Alder is restrained from manufacturing, selling, advertising and using the trade name "Alder Biochem" or any mark that is deceptively similar to Zydus Healthcare's trademark "Biochem," keeping Zydus's brand safe and reminding everyone that registered trademarks really do mean exclusive rights.