Delhi High Court dismisses Zostel Hospitality petition against PRISM again Business Jul 10, 2026

The Delhi High Court has once again dismissed Zostel Hospitality's petition against PRISM, the parent company of Oyo. This marks Zostel's ninth failed attempt in its ongoing legal fight.

Zostel's counsel clarified that the company was not trying to block PRISM's IPO, just looking to protect what it believes are its rights.