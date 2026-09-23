Delhi High Court grants Amitabh Jhunjhunwala bail in money laundering
Business
Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, former top executive at Anil Ambani's group, just got bail from the Delhi High Court in a money laundering case tied to alleged bank loan fraud at Reliance Home Finance.
The judge pointed out that Jhunjhunwala's age and serious health issues, including spinal problems and heart disease, meant he needed proper medical care.
Jhunjhunwala on ₹100,000 bond surrendering passport
Jhunjhunwala is out on a ₹100,000 bond (plus two sureties), but he has to give up his passport and can't leave India without court approval.
Even though the Enforcement Directorate pushed back, saying he wasn't sick enough for bail, the court stood firm.
The investigation into alleged financial misconduct by ADAG firms is still ongoing.