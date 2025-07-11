Delhi High Court halts ₹1,140 crore angel tax on OYO
OYO just got major relief from the Delhi High Court, which put a pause on a hefty ₹1,140 crore angel tax demand.
This comes at a crucial time as OYO is gearing up for its third shot at an IPO in early 2026, aiming for a $6-7 billion valuation.
The court's order eases some financial pressure and could help smooth OYO's path to finally going public.
OYO's business and IPO plans
OYO runs a global network of budget hotels, offering standardized stays for travelers looking for affordable comfort.
After two IPO attempts in 2021 and 2023, which were withdrawn, the company plans to file its draft documents between August and September 2025.
OYO's financial turnaround
The angel tax issue was hanging over OYO just as it faces tight deadlines with creditors—some loans even depend on the IPO happening.
Despite all this, OYO has been turning things around financially: net profit shot up by 172% to ₹623 crore in FY25.