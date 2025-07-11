Delhi High Court halts ₹1,140 crore angel tax on OYO Business Jul 11, 2025

OYO just got major relief from the Delhi High Court, which put a pause on a hefty ₹1,140 crore angel tax demand.

This comes at a crucial time as OYO is gearing up for its third shot at an IPO in early 2026, aiming for a $6-7 billion valuation.

The court's order eases some financial pressure and could help smooth OYO's path to finally going public.