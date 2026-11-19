Delhi High Court orders SAP India to restore Nayara support
SAP India has been ordered by the Delhi High Court to restore its software support for Nayara Energy, after suspending it last year due to European sanctions tied to Russian ownership.
The court highlighted that Nayara plays a big part in keeping India's energy flowing; about 8% of India's energy needs depend on them.
Court rules SAP service cut unauthorized
September 21, the court said SAP's service cut was unauthorized and broke its contract under Indian law.
Even so, SAP kept following EU rules but managed to get approvals from German and EU authorities so it could keep helping Nayara for now.
The next hearing is set for January 11, and either side can bring new updates if things change before then.