Delhi High Court restrains Patna firm from using Nintendo name
Business
The Delhi High Court has told a Patna-based real estate company to stop using the name Nintendo, saying it could confuse people into thinking the business was linked to the famous Japanese gaming brand behind Super Mario and Pokemon.
Nintendo spotted the issue in November 2025 and later issued a cease-and-desist notice in February 2026; when that failed, it approached the High Court.
Judge finds name leveraged Nintendo reputation
The judge said the company's name was too similar to Nintendo's trademark and seemed like an attempt to use Nintendo's global reputation for its own benefit.
The court has now banned them from using Nintendo or anything close, at least for now.