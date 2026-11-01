Delhi High Court tells SAP to keep Nayara Energy running
Business
Delhi High Court has told SAP India to keep its software running for Nayara Energy, after SAP suspended services because of European Union sanctions linked to Russian connections.
The court's move keeps Nayara's operations on track and avoids big costs the company could have faced if access was lost.
Delhi HC says SAP software essential
The judges made it clear that SAP's software is essential for Nayara's business, saying the order helps prevent financial trouble.
The court also said SAP can come back if there are any changes in circumstances.
The next hearing is set for January 11, 2027.