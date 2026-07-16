Delhi launches more than ₹400 cr start-up and incubation policy
Delhi just rolled out more than ₹400 crore Start-Up and Incubation Policy to help young people turn their ideas into real businesses over the next five years.
The initiative covers students from state universities, government-aided colleges, ITIs, polytechnics, and even government schools.
As Chief Minister Rekha Gupta put it, this move is all about making Delhi a go-to place for young entrepreneurs.
Delhi forms committee, funds incubation centers
The policy sets up a committee with folks from the government, colleges, industry, and startups to keep things on track.
Selected institutions will get funding to build incubation centers (think modern workspaces with mentoring and access to labs for testing out ideas).
Plus, startups can get financial support at key stages like building prototypes or launching products.
And there's more: an annual Delhi Start-up Youth Festival is coming up as a space for young innovators to connect with investors and industry leaders.