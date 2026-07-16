Delhi launches more than ₹400 cr start-up and incubation policy

The policy sets up a committee with folks from the government, colleges, industry, and startups to keep things on track.

Selected institutions will get funding to build incubation centers (think modern workspaces with mentoring and access to labs for testing out ideas).

Plus, startups can get financial support at key stages like building prototypes or launching products.

And there's more: an annual Delhi Start-up Youth Festival is coming up as a space for young innovators to connect with investors and industry leaders.