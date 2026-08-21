Delhi launches ramp with ₹49.74cr to help over 30,000 MSMEs
Delhi just rolled out the RAMP scheme to give a boost to over 30,000 micro, small, and medium businesses.
With ₹49.74 crore in funding from the center, the plan is to help MSMEs level up with training, tech upgrades, and better market access.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta shared that by January 2027, over 30,000 MSMEs will receive modern skills and training; more than 10,000 businesses will be connected to digital platforms through this initiative.
Collateral-free ₹10cr loans, 95% max guarantee
MSMEs can now get loans up to ₹10 crore without putting up collateral, thanks to a government guarantee of up to 95%.
Since February 1, 2026, guarantees worth ₹4,806 crore have been approved.
Plus, there's ₹500 crore going into upgrading industrial areas, building AI-powered single-window portals, and new business centers in Bawana and Narela, especially encouraging for women entrepreneurs looking for more opportunities.