Delhi launches ramp with ₹49.74cr to help over 30,000 MSMEs

Delhi just rolled out the RAMP scheme to give a boost to over 30,000 micro, small, and medium businesses.

With ₹49.74 crore in funding from the center, the plan is to help MSMEs level up with training, tech upgrades, and better market access.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta shared that by January 2027, over 30,000 MSMEs will receive modern skills and training; more than 10,000 businesses will be connected to digital platforms through this initiative.