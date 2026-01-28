Delhi-NCR's office space boom: Record 15.8 million sq ft leased in 2025

IT and business process companies led the charge, snapping up over a third of all new leases. Noida and its expressway are now hot spots, thanks to lower rents (25-40% less than prime NCR hubs) and big projects like the Noida International Airport bringing fresh energy to the area.

Rents rising as space fills up

With so much demand, vacancy rates have dropped and rents are climbing—up by 6-8% year-on-year across Delhi-NCR in 2025, and even higher (12-15%) in Gurugram CBD year-on-year in 2025.

If you're curious about how India's workspaces are evolving or thinking about where your future job might be, this is one trend worth watching.