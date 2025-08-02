Next Article
Delhi Premier League 2025: All you need to know
The Delhi Premier League (DPL) is getting a major boost this year—DDCA just signed a three-year deal with JioStar, so every match (men's and women's) will be live on Star Sports 2 Hindi and streamed on JioHotstar.
The new season starts today, bringing local cricket straight to your screens.
Men's and women's tournaments
This season, the men's league features eight teams split into two groups, each playing 10 matches before heading to playoffs and the big final on August 31.
The women's tournament runs August 17-24 in a round-robin format with four teams.
Plus, the opening match at Arun Jaitley Stadium promises star power with players like Navdeep Saini and Anuj Rawat hitting the field.