Delhi Premier League 2025: All you need to know

Men's and women's tournaments

This season, the men's league features eight teams split into two groups, each playing 10 matches before heading to playoffs and the big final on August 31.

The women's tournament runs August 17-24 in a round-robin format with four teams.

Plus, the opening match at Arun Jaitley Stadium promises star power with players like Navdeep Saini and Anuj Rawat hitting the field.