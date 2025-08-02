Figma's IPO gives it a $68 billion valuation
Figma, the cloud-based design platform, just raised $1.2 billion in its July 31 IPO.
Shares launched at $33 and soared 250% to close at $115.50, giving Figma a massive nearly $68 billion valuation right out of the gate.
Figma lets teams design and prototype together online
Founded in 2012, Figma lets teams design and prototype together online—think Google Docs but for app and web design.
Its real-time collaboration tools have made it a go-to for tech companies needing fast, flexible workflows.
Figma's valuation tops Adobe's blocked $20 billion offer
Figma's total valuation (including employee stock options) tops $73 billion—way above Adobe's blocked $20 billion offer from 2024.
The IPO was wildly popular, with demand over 40 times higher than available shares.
Early investors scored big: Index Ventures's stake jumped from about $100 million to $7.2 billion; CEO Dylan Field still holds shares worth over $6 billion even after selling some during the IPO.
