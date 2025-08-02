Figma's IPO gives it a $68 billion valuation

Founded in 2012, Figma lets teams design and prototype together online—think Google Docs but for app and web design. Its real-time collaboration tools have made it a go-to for tech companies needing fast, flexible workflows.

Figma's valuation tops Adobe's blocked $20 billion offer

Figma's total valuation (including employee stock options) tops $73 billion—way above Adobe's blocked $20 billion offer from 2024.

The IPO was wildly popular, with demand over 40 times higher than available shares.

Early investors scored big: Index Ventures's stake jumped from about $100 million to $7.2 billion; CEO Dylan Field still holds shares worth over $6 billion even after selling some during the IPO.

