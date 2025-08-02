IPO buzz: Asset reconstruction company plans to raise ₹5,000 crore

ARC's business model and financials

ARC has been around since 2002 and focuses on buying troubled loans from banks and trying to recover that money—a bit like financial clean-up crew.

In FY24 alone, they pulled in a profit of ₹305.3 crore and managed assets worth over ₹15,000 crore, making them one of the top players in their field.

By March 2025, they'd recovered nearly ₹28,500 crore out of the total debt they took on—showing just how active they are in turning bad loans into real returns.