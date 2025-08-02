IPO buzz: Asset reconstruction company plans to raise ₹5,000 crore
Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Limited is gearing up to go public, planning to sell up to 10.5 crore shares, with major backers like Avenue India Resurgence, SBI, and Lathe Investment Pte putting their shares on the table.
After the IPO wraps up, ARC will be listed on both BSE and NSE.
ARC's business model and financials
ARC has been around since 2002 and focuses on buying troubled loans from banks and trying to recover that money—a bit like financial clean-up crew.
In FY24 alone, they pulled in a profit of ₹305.3 crore and managed assets worth over ₹15,000 crore, making them one of the top players in their field.
By March 2025, they'd recovered nearly ₹28,500 crore out of the total debt they took on—showing just how active they are in turning bad loans into real returns.