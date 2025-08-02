Adani to turn airports into commercial hubs

A huge chunk of the first phase goes to Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports. Navi Mumbai's new airport is aiming for takeoff by October this year and could hit full capacity within six months after opening. There's already talk of a second terminal coming soon.

AAHL's airport business saw revenue jump 25% during the first quarter of FY26, handling over 23 million passengers.

But there's still a hefty ₹61,500 crore debt on the books—almost half tied up in these airport projects—and officials say global trade pressures could squeeze profits until at least the end of this year.

