Your power bills in Delhi will go up from April

Delhi 's electricity rates are likely to see a hike from April. The move comes as the Delhi government prepares to clear over ₹38,000 crore in pending dues owed to three power distribution companies (discoms). The decision follows a Supreme Court ruling and is part of an effort to address regulatory assets that have been piling up due to a decade-long freeze on tariff hikes.

Court ruling SC orders recovery of regulatory assets In August 2025, the Supreme Court ordered that regulatory assets, including carrying costs of ₹27,200 crore, be paid to Delhi's three private discoms (BRPL, BYPL and TPDDL) in seven years. Regulatory assets are costs expected to be recovered in the future. They have surged sharply due to no power tariff hike in the last decade under AAP rule.

Asset accumulation Regulatory assets in Delhi The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) recently informed the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) that total regulatory assets in Delhi stand at ₹38,552 crore. This amount includes ₹19,174 crore for BRPL, ₹12,333 crore for BYPL, and Ra 7,046 crore for TPDDL. These amounts are approved expenditures incurred by discoms in supplying electricity. The original regulatory asset amounts have increased due to interest piling up from delayed recovery.

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