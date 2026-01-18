Delhi set to legalize 24/7 co-working spaces for startups and small businesses
Delhi is planning a proposal to make co-working spaces officially legal and allow startups, small businesses, and freelancers to rent space 24/7.
The updated law covers places with 20 or more employees, lets people work up to 10 hours a day (with breaks), and sets clear limits on overtime.
There are also rules extending the minimum rest interval between work periods from five to six hours and a standard 12-hour window for shifts.
Why should you care?
This move means more flexible, affordable options for anyone needing workspace—think renting by the hour for meetings or projects, with Wi-Fi and all the basics included.
A public registry will keep things transparent. Plus, there's extra focus on women's safety during night shifts: CCTV cameras, transport home, POSH Act compliance, and at least two women per shift (with their consent).
It's all about making Delhi friendlier to young entrepreneurs and freelancers while keeping safety in mind—a big step under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's leadership.