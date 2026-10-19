Delhi to roll out ₹50cr startup plan and Go-Delhi Foundation
Business
Delhi is rolling out a ₹50 crore plan to help local startups get off the ground.
The new Go-Delhi Foundation will offer mentorship and resources to young entrepreneurs looking to turn their ideas into real products.
As Chief Minister Rekha Gupta put it, this move is all about giving fresh talent a real shot at success.
Go-Delhi Foundation links nearly 21,000 startups
Set up as a not-for-profit under the Companies Act, the Go-Delhi Foundation will connect nearly 21,000 recognized startups with universities and research centers across Delhi.
It'll also let innovators tackle real problems faced by government departments; if their solutions work, they could be taken forward for adoption.
The goal? More new businesses, more investment in Delhi, and more employment opportunities.