Delhi unveils EV Policy 2.0, ₹15,000cr to electrify new vehicles
Business
Delhi just rolled out its EV Policy 2.0, putting ₹15,000 crore on the table to make almost all new vehicles electric by 2027.
The plan even phases out gasoline and CNG two-wheelers from April 2028, a big move for clean mobility in the city.
Ather Energy, Ola Electric shares climb
Ather Energy's stock shot up over 5% after the news, capping off a 54% jump this year so far. Ola Electric shares also climbed over 11%.
Ather's CEO Tarun Mehta called the policy "creates a very strong foundation," and said it could inspire other states too.
Plus, there are incentives up to ₹30,000 for buying an electric two-wheeler in the first year, along with a road tax exemption.