Delhi unveils EV Policy 2.0, ₹15,000cr to electrify new vehicles

Ather Energy's stock shot up over 5% after the news, capping off a 54% jump this year so far. Ola Electric shares also climbed over 11%.

Ather's CEO Tarun Mehta called the policy "creates a very strong foundation," and said it could inspire other states too.

Plus, there are incentives up to ₹30,000 for buying an electric two-wheeler in the first year, along with a road tax exemption.