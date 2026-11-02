Delhivery posts solid Q2, Emkay Global keeps buy, targets ₹500
Business
Delhivery just posted solid second-quarter results, holding its own even with rising fuel costs and higher wages.
Emkay Global is still backing the logistics company with a "buy" rating and now targets ₹500 by September 2027.
Notably, Delhivery boosted its EBITDA margin to 6.7% this quarter, a healthy jump.
Delhivery raises prices, targets 17% B2C
A big part of Delhivery's momentum comes from its focus on business-to-consumer (B2C) deliveries and more partial truckload (PTL) services.
The team managed to raise prices and proactive contract repricing without losing volume, aiming for 17% margins in B2C and better efficiency in PTL through automation.
While new projects like Delhivery Local might pinch profits short-term, they're seen as smart moves for future growth.