Delhivery reports April-June 2026 revenue ₹2,930.73cr, net profit ₹31.91cr

So what's behind the profit slump? Costs are climbing fast: employee expenses alone shot up by over ₹75 crore this quarter.

Earnings per share fell from ₹1.22 to just ₹0.43, and EBITDA slipped by 8.05%.

With shares closing at ₹456 on August 14, investors are watching closely to see if Delhivery can get its expenses under control while keeping that revenue momentum going.