Delhivery reports April-June 2026 revenue ₹2,930.73cr, net profit ₹31.91cr
Business
Delhivery just posted a solid 27.76% jump in revenue for April-June 2026, reaching ₹2,930.73 crore.
But despite bringing in more money, profits took a big hit: net profit dropped 64.96% to ₹31.91 crore compared to the same time last year.
Delhivery employee costs up over ₹75cr
So what's behind the profit slump? Costs are climbing fast: employee expenses alone shot up by over ₹75 crore this quarter.
Earnings per share fell from ₹1.22 to just ₹0.43, and EBITDA slipped by 8.05%.
With shares closing at ₹456 on August 14, investors are watching closely to see if Delhivery can get its expenses under control while keeping that revenue momentum going.