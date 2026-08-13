Delhivery revenue up 28.28% to ₹2,729.67cr, net profit down
Business
Delhivery just posted a big 28.28% jump in sales for the quarter ending June 2026, reaching ₹2,729.67 crore.
But here's the twist: even with higher revenue, their net profit dropped by 31.38%, showing that growth isn't always smooth sailing.
Net profit ₹78.20cr, EPS ₹1.04
The company's net profit fell to ₹78.20 crore from last year's ₹113.96 crore, and earnings per share slipped to ₹1.04 from ₹1.53.
Rising employee and other expenses (up nearly 24% and over 30% respectively) kept profits down and left EBITDA almost unchanged at ₹291.64 crore.
Delhivery shares closed at ₹470.25 on August 11, 2026.