Delhivery revenue up 28.28% to ₹2,729.67cr, net profit down

The company's net profit fell to ₹78.20 crore from last year's ₹113.96 crore, and earnings per share slipped to ₹1.04 from ₹1.53.

Rising employee and other expenses (up nearly 24% and over 30% respectively) kept profits down and left EBITDA almost unchanged at ₹291.64 crore.

Delhivery shares closed at ₹470.25 on August 11, 2026.