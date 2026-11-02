Delhivery stock up almost 10% after ₹40.6 cr Q2 profit
Business
Delhivery's stock shot up almost 10% after the company posted a ₹40.6 crore profit for Q2 FY27, a big comeback from last year's loss.
Revenue climbed 19.8% to ₹3,066.3 crore, and operational profits (EBITDA) more than tripled, showing the company is running much more efficiently.
Jefferies, Citi bullish on Delhivery
Big investment banks like Jefferies and Citi are upbeat on Delhivery, giving it "buy" ratings with price targets up to ₹545.
The boost comes as express parcel shipments jumped 32%, pushing transport revenue up by 22%.
With plans for even better margins by FY27, both analysts and the company are feeling optimistic about what's next.