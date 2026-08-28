Delhivery to hike D2C shipping fees from September 1, 2026

This price hike lands right after Amazon and Flipkart raised their own seller fees, making things even tougher for online brands.

For D2C businesses, which are growing 40% to 45% year-on-year and Delhivery has a disproportionate share in the segment, the extra charges could mean spending ₹20,000 to ₹40,000 more to ship 10,000 parcels during busy seasons like the festivals.

With margins already tight, these new costs might force some tough choices on pricing and profits.