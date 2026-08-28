Delhivery to hike D2C shipping fees from September 1, 2026
Delhivery, one of India's top logistics companies, is bumping up shipping fees for direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands starting September 1, 2026.
Thanks to higher aviation fuel prices and ongoing supply chain issues, there'll be a ₹4 surcharge per express shipment and ₹2 per surface shipment, on top of existing rates.
May add ₹20,000-₹40,000 per 10,000 parcels
This price hike lands right after Amazon and Flipkart raised their own seller fees, making things even tougher for online brands.
For D2C businesses, which are growing 40% to 45% year-on-year and Delhivery has a disproportionate share in the segment, the extra charges could mean spending ₹20,000 to ₹40,000 more to ship 10,000 parcels during busy seasons like the festivals.
With margins already tight, these new costs might force some tough choices on pricing and profits.