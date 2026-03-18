Delhivery's new international parcel service makes shipping easier for SMBs
Delhivery just rolled out its Economy Air Parcel Service to the UK Canada, and Australia, after a US launch late last year.
The goal? Make it way easier (and cheaper) for Indian small businesses to ship stuff abroad without getting lost in paperwork or high costs.
Service to benefit small businesses in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities
This service is a big deal for smaller brands and sellers from Tier two and three cities.
Through Delhivery One, they can now send things like clothes, handicrafts, and electronics overseas with real-time price checks and full tracking—reducing paperwork and simplifying documentation.
Delhivery incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in the UK recently
Delhivery announced the expansion on March 18, 2026, and may expand the service to additional regions in the coming months.
This move also lines up with new trade deals like the India-UK Free Trade Agreement, so expect even more global access for Indian businesses as international courier demand keeps growing.