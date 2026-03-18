Delhivery's new international parcel service makes shipping easier for SMBs

This service is a big deal for smaller brands and sellers from Tier two and three cities. Through Delhivery One, they can now send things like clothes, handicrafts, and electronics overseas with real-time price checks and full tracking—reducing paperwork and simplifying documentation.

Delhivery incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in the UK recently

Delhivery announced the expansion on March 18, 2026, and may expand the service to additional regions in the coming months.

This move also lines up with new trade deals like the India-UK Free Trade Agreement, so expect even more global access for Indian businesses as international courier demand keeps growing.