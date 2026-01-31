Delhivery's revenue, profit soar as demand for delivery services rises

Total income up 15% on the back of steady demand

Even with expenses up 15%, Delhivery kept profits healthy—total income reached ₹2,882 crore.

Over the first nine months of FY26, revenue from operations grew over 13% to ₹7,658 crore and service EBITDA crossed ₹1,000 crore at a full-year level, with adjusted EBITDA more than doubling year-on-year in Q3.

Express parcel shipments also shot up by over 32%, showing people are shipping more than ever.