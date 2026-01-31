Delhivery's revenue, profit soar as demand for delivery services rises
Delhivery just had a strong third quarter: revenue jumped 18% to ₹2,805 crore and net profit soared 59% to ₹39.6 crore, turning things around after last quarter's loss.
The company credits its steady growth to smart moves and solid demand for its delivery services.
Total income up 15% on the back of steady demand
Even with expenses up 15%, Delhivery kept profits healthy—total income reached ₹2,882 crore.
Over the first nine months of FY26, revenue from operations grew over 13% to ₹7,658 crore and service EBITDA crossed ₹1,000 crore at a full-year level, with adjusted EBITDA more than doubling year-on-year in Q3.
Express parcel shipments also shot up by over 32%, showing people are shipping more than ever.
Delhivery reported a recovery in Q3—good news if you're watching how tech and business are changing how stuff gets delivered across the country.