Dell aims for 50% domestic content in Pro notebooks Business Feb 20, 2026

Dell is stepping up its local game—it is aiming for up to 50% domestic content in its Pro 14 and Pro 14 Plus notebooks.

This push comes under the government's PLI 2.0 scheme, which rewards tech giants for making more stuff locally.

Manish Gupta, president and MD of Dell Technologies India, told ET in an interview on the sidelines of the IndiaAI Impact Summit.