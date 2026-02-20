Dell aims for 50% domestic content in Pro notebooks
Dell is stepping up its local game—it is aiming for up to 50% domestic content in its Pro 14 and Pro 14 Plus notebooks.
This push comes under the government's PLI 2.0 scheme, which rewards tech giants for making more stuff locally.
Manish Gupta, president and MD of Dell Technologies India, told ET in an interview on the sidelines of the IndiaAI Impact Summit.
Factory churns out over 16 million devices
Dell's Sriperumbudur factory has already rolled out over 16 million devices with zero defects—a solid track record.
With PLI 2.0 supporting brands like Dell, HP, and Lenovo, the goal is to create roughly 200,000 jobs (about 50,000 direct and 150,000 indirect) and boost India's tech manufacturing scene.
Plus, Dell's teaming up with NVIDIA on AI projects shows how serious they are about building advanced tech.