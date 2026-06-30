Dell builds most of its servers in India for AI
Business
Dell is now building most of its servers right here in India, aiming to keep up with the country's growing appetite for AI and data privacy.
According to Venkat Sitaram from Dell India, these locally made servers are mainly for Indian companies but can be shipped abroad if needed.
Dell joins government incentive schemes
Dell's deeper push into Make in India includes joining government incentive schemes and rolling out new products like PowerStore Elite (for handling complex AI data), Dell Cyber Detect (to spot ransomware using AI), and Dell PowerRack (for heavy-duty AI work).
Sitaram also pointed out that as more Indian businesses choose hybrid cloud setups, there's a real boost in tech jobs, with companies investing more in skill-building for young professionals.