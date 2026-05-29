Dell raises fiscal outlook to $165B-$169B as AI servers surge

Dell Q1 revenue jumps to $43.84B

Major players like Alphabet and Amazon are spending heavily, over $700 billion this year alone, on AI infrastructure, which has sent Dell's NVIDIA-powered server sales soaring.

These powerful systems run apps like ChatGPT that need tons of memory and processing muscle.

In just the first quarter, Dell's revenue shot up 88% to $43.84 billion (easily beating expectations), with earnings per share also blowing past predictions.