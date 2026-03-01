Dell shares soar on AI server revenue forecast
Dell's shares shot up 22%—the biggest leap since March 2024—after the company predicted $50 billion in revenue from AI servers for fiscal year 2027.
Investors definitely noticed.
Dell's FY27 revenue expectations
Dell is aiming for total revenue of $138-$142 billion in FY27, blowing past Wall Street's expectations.
They also issued FY27 adjusted EPS guidance of $12.90 per share versus analysts' expected $11.59, and reported fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $3.89, beating Q4 estimates.
For anyone following tech and AI growth, it's a big signal that Dell is betting hard on the future.
Other highlights from the report
The company booked $34.1 billion in AI server orders during Q4, with a massive backlog of $43 billion still waiting to be shipped.
Infrastructure revenue jumped 73% to $19.6 billion, and Dell just added another $10 billion to its share buyback program—which usually means good news for shareholders and more confidence from investors all around.