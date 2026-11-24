Dell shares surge 21% ahead of November 24, 2026 quarterly results (reporting Dell's fiscal 3rd-quarter 2027 results)
Dell's shares shot up 21% this week, riding the wave of excitement around AI stocks, especially after NVIDIA's standout performance.
The timing is interesting, too, with Dell set to reveal its latest quarterly results on November 24, 2026 (reporting Dell's fiscal third-quarter 2027 results).
Dell $95B AI backlog fuels optimism
What's got investors buzzing? Dell's massive $95 billion backlog for AI servers, a sign that demand is seriously heating up.
Analysts expect strong numbers: about $6.62 per share in earnings and $49 billion in revenue, both big leaps from last year.
Even with recent ups and downs in the stock price, analysts are sticking to their positive outlook, betting on Dell's growing role in the fast-moving AI market.