Dell survey finds 70% Indian organizations prioritize AI, security concerns
A new Dell Technologies survey shows that around 70% of Indian organizations have made AI a strategic priority, with more companies moving beyond experiments to actually using AI at scale.
But there's a catch: over half say concerns about security and following rules are making it tough to fully roll out AI.
Data centers not AI-ready, firms partner
About two-thirds of these organizations admit their current data centers just aren't ready for heavy-duty AI work.
To tackle this, almost nine out of 10 firms are teaming up with tech partners for help on their AI journey.
As Venkat Sitaram, Senior Director and Country Head, Infrastructure Solutions Group, India, Dell Technologies, put it, upgrading infrastructure and finding the right partners is key to making the most of what AI can offer.