Dell unveils hybrid AI workstations in India, says Indrajit Belgundi
Dell is rolling out a fresh lineup of workstations for Indian professionals riding the AI wave.
With "agentic AI" making computing more demanding (and cloud bills steeper), Dell's Indrajit Belgundi says their hybrid approach (running smaller AI models on your own device, while bigger jobs go to the cloud) could be a game changer.
Pro Precision 5 debuts August 10
An IDC study says this hybrid setup might save businesses up to 87% over two years.
Dell's new Pro Precision series includes lightweight laptops (just 1.4kg) for people on the move and powerful desktops for heavy-duty tasks.
Prices start at ₹89,000 for the 7 T1 model, with the Pro Precision 5 series dropping August 10.
Early users report big productivity boosts, and most expect even wider adoption within five years.