Dell unveils hybrid AI workstations in India, says Indrajit Belgundi

Pro Precision 5 debuts August 10

An IDC study says this hybrid setup might save businesses up to 87% over two years.

Dell's new Pro Precision series includes lightweight laptops (just 1.4kg) for people on the move and powerful desktops for heavy-duty tasks.

Prices start at ₹89,000 for the 7 T1 model, with the Pro Precision 5 series dropping August 10.

Early users report big productivity boosts, and most expect even wider adoption within five years.