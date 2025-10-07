Next Article
Dell's stock pops 5% on AI server demand
Business
Dell's stock popped 5% on Tuesday after the company raised its long-term growth targets, now expecting annual revenue to climb 7%-9% and earnings per share to grow over 15%.
The big reason? Soaring demand for AI infrastructure.
AI is everywhere right now
AI is everywhere right now, and Dell's planning to ship $20 billion worth of AI servers in fiscal 2026—more than double than what it sold last year.
With a strong partnership with NVIDIA, Dell is cementing itself as a key player powering tech, manufacturing, healthcare, and more.
For anyone interested in where tech is headed (or thinking about investing), Dell's move shows just how fast the AI wave is growing.