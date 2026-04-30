Deloitte AI Forum gathers 300 leaders on AI transforming businesses
Deloitte just wrapped up its big AI Forum where more than 300 industry leaders gathered to talk about how artificial intelligence is moving from a cool tech add-on to something that actually transforms how companies work.
The main idea? It's not just about old-school ROI anymore: it's about smarter, more meaningful results.
Romal Shetty, Deloitte South Asia's CEO, highlighted how AI can boost decision-making and help businesses adapt and grow.
Forum speakers stress trust and governance
Speakers emphasized that for AI to make a real impact, companies need trust and solid governance, not just flashy experiments.
Jim Rowan from Deloitte US pointed out that the best AI projects focus on efficiency, better user experiences, and driving innovation.
The forum also called out the need for trust, governance, compliance, and risk management as AI scales, with early legal review and sandbox testing.