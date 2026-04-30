Deloitte AI Forum gathers 300 leaders on AI transforming businesses Business Apr 30, 2026

Deloitte just wrapped up its big AI Forum where more than 300 industry leaders gathered to talk about how artificial intelligence is moving from a cool tech add-on to something that actually transforms how companies work.

The main idea? It's not just about old-school ROI anymore: it's about smarter, more meaningful results.

Romal Shetty, Deloitte South Asia's CEO, highlighted how AI can boost decision-making and help businesses adapt and grow.