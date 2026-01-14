Deloitte bumps up India's GDP growth forecast to 6.8% for FY26 Business Jan 14, 2026

Deloitte just raised its outlook for India's GDP growth to 6.8% for the next financial year, nudging it up by 0.3 points and matching what the Reserve Bank of India expects.

This optimism follows a strong start to the year, with Q1 growth at 7.8%.

The boost comes from lively festive spending, lower inflation, and a brighter mood in rural areas thanks to better crop yields.