Deloitte bumps up India's GDP growth forecast to 6.8% for FY26
Deloitte just raised its outlook for India's GDP growth to 6.8% for the next financial year, nudging it up by 0.3 points and matching what the Reserve Bank of India expects.
This optimism follows a strong start to the year, with Q1 growth at 7.8%.
The boost comes from lively festive spending, lower inflation, and a brighter mood in rural areas thanks to better crop yields.
What's fueling this positive vibe?
Supportive policies—like easier loans, tax breaks, and GST tweaks—are making it easier for people and businesses to spend and invest.
Plus, new trade deals with the US and EU (hopefully by year-end), along with recent agreements with the UK, New Zealand, and Oman, are set to keep things upbeat.
Any clouds on the horizon?
Deloitte is still cautious about global risks: US tariffs on Indian goods, ongoing geopolitical tensions, export limits from China and Russia, plus uncertainty around some big trade agreements could slow things down.
So while the outlook is bright right now, there are still a few hurdles ahead.