Deloitte CEO Richard Houston received £7.1m amid UK job cuts
Business
Deloitte's CEO, Richard Houston, just got a £7.1 million ($9.5 million) pay package, about 93 times what the median UK employee earns.
This news dropped right as Deloitte cut around 1,000 jobs in the UK raising eyebrows and sparking fresh debate about pay gaps and fairness during tough times.
Richard Houston pay rose 45%
Houston's pay jumped 45% this year, making him the highest-paid executive among the Big Four accounting firms in the UK.
Most of his earnings came from profit sharing and hitting strategic goals across Europe.
At the same time, Deloitte is shaking things up with "Project Maple," moving from salaried partners to a model where partners share ownership (and profits) more directly.