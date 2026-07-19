Deloitte forecasts 6.5% to 6.8% GDP growth for India 2026-27
Business
Deloitte thinks India's economy is set for a strong year, predicting 6.5% to 6.8% GDP growth in 2026-27.
They expect things to really pick up later in the year, thanks to festive shopping, easier borrowing, and a steadier global scene.
Still, they caution that issues like rising prices and global tensions could slow things down.
Retail inflation in India hits 4.38%
Tensions in the Middle East have made shipping pricier and pushed up costs for essentials: retail inflation hit an 18-month high of 4.38% this June because of food and fuel spikes.
But there's good news too: Deloitte points out that India's push for free trade agreements might give the economy an extra lift if backed by better infrastructure, stronger supply chains, and more innovation.