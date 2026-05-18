Deloitte India aims $5 billion revenue, 100,000 people by 2028
Deloitte India aims to become the country's top professional services firm by 2028.
It is separately targeting $5 billion in revenue and a team of 100,000 people within four years (i.e., by 2030).
Right now, they're pulling in $1.7 billion annually and growing fast, about 21% each year, according to South Asia CEO Romal Shetty.
Tech consulting surged to 9,300 cr
The company has switched gears from audits to focus more on technology consulting: this area now make up nearly two-thirds of their revenue.
Shetty shared, technology consulting was a ₹250-crore business nine years ago. Their tech consulting alone shot up from ₹250 crore to ₹9,300 crore over nine years.
Central to their plans is Project Bharat: helping startups and MSMEs go digital (especially outside big cities), plus hiring 50,000 new employees with help from AI and automation tools that automation is expected to eliminate about 30% of manual effort over the next two to three years.