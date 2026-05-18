Deloitte India aims $5 billion revenue, 100,000 people by 2028

Tech consulting surged to 9,300 cr

The company has switched gears from audits to focus more on technology consulting: this area now make up nearly two-thirds of their revenue.

Shetty shared, technology consulting was a ₹250-crore business nine years ago. Their tech consulting alone shot up from ₹250 crore to ₹9,300 crore over nine years.

Central to their plans is Project Bharat: helping startups and MSMEs go digital (especially outside big cities), plus hiring 50,000 new employees with help from AI and automation tools that automation is expected to eliminate about 30% of manual effort over the next two to three years.