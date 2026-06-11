Deloitte India and SAP open Bengaluru SAP Delivery Center
Deloitte India and SAP have just opened a fresh SAP Delivery Center in Bengaluru, aiming to help businesses level up with cloud technology, automation, and smarter solutions.
The center is all about modernizing old systems and building future-ready models, making digital transformation smoother for organizations.
Center to hire 300-500 AI specialists
Supported by an ecosystem of more than 1,000 professionals across India, the center plans to bring in 300 to 500 more AI specialists over the next two years. They will focus on generative AI, machine learning, and automation.
Plus, an AI prototyping lab is coming, offering tools and mentorship so teams can turn cool ideas into real-world solutions.
Sathish Gopalaiah says center enables efficiency
President, Consulting Businesses, Deloitte South Asia Sathish Gopalaiah says this move will help companies achieve big tech outcomes worldwide.
The center will create scalable frameworks that make digital change easier, boost efficiency, and unlock business value through advanced technologies.